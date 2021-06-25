Phone Tap: Chicken Wings

Wings and Southern fried chicken sliders at Shine Square Pub. While I’m still apprehensive that the streaking first place Red Sox will break my heart 1986 style, the NBA playoff drama between the Bucks and Suns looks to be an epic, seven-game back-and-forth, the Olympics are on the horizon and European Cup final is coming. It’s sports fan season. Where are the good sports viewing bars in Cambridge? There’s not a ton. The Cambridge Common, with a TV at every angle, was the old go-to, but has yet to reopen for inside business; Somerville’s Olde Magoun’s Saloon is a good choice, as is the Newtowne Grille and Joe Sent Me. My stealth viewing spot is Source, the former Cambridge, 1. spot in Harvard Square, which has two perfectly positioned TVs and a kitchen staff that know all the deets on all the teams. But the place that’s been doing sports straight up for the past few years is the Shine Square Pub, not far up Massachusetts Avenue from Porter Square. The menu’s limited, but what’s on it is good – real good – and the pours are generous and the staff is friendly and engaging. Every seat is aimed at a big screen and when there’s a big event, and especially when the local team is in it, the volume is on.