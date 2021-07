There are simply no excuses. The Canadian Senior Men's National Team should be heading to the Olympics. This is a group with more talent than almost anyone else in the world. It's not a developing program, it's a developed program that has produced more NBA players than any country outside of the United States. This isn't about injuries to Jamal Murray or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this team had the talent to win and win pretty easily. It simply came up short, falling 103-101 in overtime to the Czech Republic failing to qualify for the Olympics for the fifth straight time.