What did the most comprehensive double-blind study of diet for autism find, and what are the potential downsides? When you read in alternative medicine journals that there is “a great deal of evidence that foods containing casein or gluten contribute significantly to ASD [autism spectrum disorder] and should be eliminated from the diet” and that “implementation of a strict casein- and gluten-free (CFGF) diet almost always leads to symptomatic improvement,” the authors are presumably talking about the published anecdotes and case series that claim wild success but had no control group. There were two year-long controlled trials, however, that also showed remarkable benefits, but neither could discount placebo effects. The double-blind studies that did control for placebo effects failed to find benefits, but they only lasted a few weeks.