On the trail for charity

The United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) Rhode Island chapter teamed up with Campari USA and Teremana Tequila on June 7 for its annual hospitality industry charity bike ride, which this year was named Pedaling for Patino. Chris Patino, a national hospitality industry icon, was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2020. The annual charity event focuses on health and wellness awareness causes, with this year’s donations and efforts benefiting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org and the Patino Family GoFundMe campaign. “He has been a leader in national beverage education and involved in numerous industry charitable efforts. The outpouring of satellite riders speaks volumes on the respect Chris has amongst our profession,” said Frank Martucci, President of the USBG National Charity Foundation and event co-organizer. The local ride hosted dozens of riders from Rhode Island and Connecticut in Independence Park in Bristol, in conjunction with rides happening across the country. The route showcased a scenic 25 miles of East Bay coastline followed by lunch, a collaboration between Bywater Restaurant and Hunky Dory in Warren and sponsored by Campari America and Teremana Tequila.