If you plan to travel Highway 27 over Taylor’s Ridge this week, you can expect delays. The Georgia Department of Transportation says that there will be occasional lane closures throughout the week this week and traffic will be led over the ridge by a pilot car. The work is expected to start today, Monday, June 28th and continue through this Thursday, July 1st from 9:30 AM until 2:30 PM each day. GDOT says that any lane closures on Friday, July 2nd will be over by noon in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day weekend.