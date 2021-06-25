Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Mike Pence Rejects Donald Trump's 'Un-American' Claims He Could Have Overturned 2020 Election, Says He Was 'Proud' To Certify Results

By Donny Meacham
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 16 days ago

Former vice president Mike Pence fired back at the Republican party and his former boss Donald Trump’s claims that he could have overturned Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking during an event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Thursday, June 24, Pence — who many believe is gearing up for a White House bid in 2024 — asserted that he did his constitutional duty when he led the certification of the election results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27brGE_0afCqdiv00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

“Now there are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session that I possessed the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states,” he told the adoring crowd, according to Insider. “But the Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress.”

Pence continued: “The truth is, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the president. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone.”

The former VP stated that he will “always be proud” of his role in certifying the election on January 6 following the deadly riot — where a swarm of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, leaving 5 dead, many injured and a country on the brink of turmoil.

This isn’t the first time Pence has spoken out against his former boss. Earlier this month, the usual staunch ally of Trump set a clear distinction between him and the 45th president when it comes to their viewpoints on the violent riot that rocked D.C. in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMrpw_0afCqdiv00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

During a fiery speech at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner in New Hampshire on June 3, he called the riot “a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” and thanked law enforcement for their “swift action” in securing the area.

Pence told the crowd that he and Trump “have spoken many times since [they] left office.” However, he went against his ally, who has continuously downplayed the events of that frightful day in our nation’s capital, saying he and Trump don’t see “eye to eye” on the deadly actions that took place on January 6.

Pence was inside the Capitol when the rioters pushed through the barriers and attacked police officers in an attempt to stop the counting of the electoral votes that confirmed Biden as president.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

6K+
Followers
560
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Results#Un American#The Republican Party#Un American#Vp#Lincoln Reagan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims To Have New Information About Ashli Babbitt’s Death As He All But Confirms 2024 Presidential Run

As he gave his biggest indication yet of plans to run for office again in 2024, former President Donald Trump during a Sunday morning interview with Fox News claimed—without evidence—he has heard information that deceased Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a member of the U.S. Capitol Police while storming Congress, was instead killed by the “head of security” for a top Democrat.
Dallas, TXNew York Post

How to watch Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC in Dallas

Former President Donald Trump will headline the closing day of the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday. It will be his second address to CPAC since leaving office on Jan. 20. He spoke at CPAC in February in Orlando. Read on for more information about the event. Where can I...
Texas StateCNN

Trump's false election claims persist at conservative gathering in Texas

Dallas (CNN) — As Texas' battle over voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims was still on full display Saturday a few hours north at the major gathering of conservative activists where Trump will be welcomed as the star attraction Sunday.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Don Trump Jr. says he'll be 'very involved' in 2022 midterm campaigns

Donald Trump Jr. said he will be "everywhere" in the Republican Party's fight to regain control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. The eldest son of former President Donald Trump also told Fox News ahead of his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, that he plans to be "very involved," touting his "big platform" as one that will be effective in pushing against the "mainstream narrative."
POTUSWashington Post

The enduring damage of Mr. Trump’s ‘big lie’

I read with interest the July 7 editorial regarding the pernicious effects of the many Republicans who are cynically endorsing Donald Trump’s “big lie” [“Rebuke the ‘big lie’ supporters”]. Many articles and discussions have addressed the danger to democracy of the “big lie”; however, there has been little discussion of the form that this danger will take. Disbelief in election resultsis contagious. There is no reason to believe that acceptance of the “big lie” and rejection of the results of U.S. elections will be confined to voters on the far right. Delegitimizing fair elections and suppressing voter turnout will inevitably lead to an equivalent cynicism in voters on the left.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Guilfoyle signs up with Greitens — and incurs Trump’s wrath

ANTITRUST THE PROCESS — “Biden’s assault on monopolies launches Friday,” by Leah Nylen: “The White House is scheduled to issue an executive order Friday to promote competition throughout the U.S. economy in the most ambitious effort in generations to reduce the stranglehold of monopolies and concentrated markets in major industries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy