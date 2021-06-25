How do you get information about your community in Mendocino County?

MENDOCINO Co., 6/25/21 — The Mendocino Voice wants to create a space where people can contribute comments or thoughts on important issues in their community, as well as a way to receive Mendocino County news and information. With COVID-19, the drought, and the upcoming wildfire season, we think this is an important time to make sure Mendocino County residents can get the information they need, when and how they need it.