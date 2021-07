If there’s one advantage to wearing a face mask, it’s that we can go about our business in public with a greater degree of relative peace and anonymity. That is, of course, unless you are Kanye West, who made a splash when he wore a mask covering his entire face at today’s Balenciaga couture show. Call it a version of the Streisand Effect: the more West tries to stop us from perceiving him, the more attention he draws to himself — and his new Yeezy Gap line, coming this fall.