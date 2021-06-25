Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

CeCe Telfer, transgender American runner, ineligible to compete in Olympic trials

By Shanna McCarriston
CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeCe Telfer, a transgender woman who won the NCAA title in 400-meter hurdles in 2019, will not be able to compete at the US Olympic trials, USA Track and Field announced on Thursday. Telfer is ineligible in that same event at the trials due to her testosterone levels. A requirement...

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Usa Track And Field#Transgender Woman#American#Usa Track And Field#Usatf#Usa Track Field#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Motherly

This heptathlete competed in Olympic trials at 5 months pregnant

Allyson FelixWhen she competed in the track and field Olympic trials in Oregon last week, Lindsay Flach was keeping a secret: she was five months pregnant. Though once the event unfolded, it was impossible to keep the secret much longer—baby bumps have a way of making themselves known; they demand to be seen!
SportsNBC Sports

Track and field Olympic Trials confirm the American “system” works better than ever

Saturday evening at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Allyson Felix did something she has done hundreds of times: She raced 200m, half the distance around a standard running track, beginning where only one race in the sport begins and finishing where all of them finish. At the starter’s command, she folded herself into her starting blocks and lowered her head, braids resting on her back. At the gun, she surged forward and into the curve that comprises the first portion of the race. Felix’s was the most accessible story in the race – a 35-year-old Olympic legend, mother and activist seeking to add the 200 to the 400m spot she had already earned in Eugene, ensuring participation in her fifth Olympic Games (even though the event schedule would preclude running those two events in Tokyo).
Davenport, IAsau.edu

Two Alums Compete at Olympic Trials

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics just a few weeks away*, trial competitions all over the world are helping determine who gets their shot at an Olympic medal. Two Ambrosians were among them: Michael Ohioze '17 and Anthony Peters '18, '20 MSEP. Former SAU track and field and soccer star Ohioze...
SportsWFMZ-TV Online

US Gymnastics Olympic Trials

History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team. Simone Biles’ Olympic encore is finally here. The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials. The 24-year-old’s two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the four-woman U.S. team. Sunisa Lee also earned an automatic spot with a second-place finish that included the top scores on balance beam and uneven bars. The final three spots will be decided by a selection committee. Jade Carey also earned a nominative spot following her performance in World Cup events.
College SportsBuffalo Rumblings

Transgender Athletes in the Olympics

I understand that this has absolutely nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, but there has been no real Bills news since Cole Beasely went on a twitter rant. I have my opinion, you have your opinion. Hoping we all can all discuss as the Oympics is coming up shortly!
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

This Athlete Became a Mom in College, And Still Lived Her Dreams of Competing in Olympic Trials

Student athlete Mikaila Martin became a mom at 21-years-old but that didn’t stop her from living her dreams as a collegiate track and field star. It became her motivation. Martin, who’s now a 24-year-old graduate student, competed in the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. The event was held on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon. Among her team of supporters was her 3-year-old daughter, Camryn, cheering her on to the finish line.
Eugene, ORStar Courier

Geneseo's decathelte Will Daniels competes at Olympic Trials

“An unforgettable experience” is how Will Daniels responded when asked to comment about his recent trip to Eugene, OR, where he competed in the National Meet and Olympic Trial decathlon. In Oregon, Daniels first competed in the recent National Meet, which features the top 24 collegiate athletes in each event...
Houston, TXnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Three Boonville runners qualify to compete in Jr. Olympics in Houston

Jun. 28—Three Boonville runners will continue on in Junior Olympics after qualifying in the regional track meet last weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. Running for the Blue Thunder Track Club in Columbia, Effie Morris, Cash Leonard and Rhodes Leonard competed both Friday and Saturday against some of the best athletes in the midwest.
Cloud County, KSbeloitcall.com

Keter to compete in Tokyo Olympics

CONCORDIA - Cloud County men's cross country and track and field alumni Benard Keter has qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in the 3,000 meter steeplechase for team USA. Keter, who was a member of the 2013-14 Cloud County cross country and track and field teams, finished...
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Local athletes compete in Saturday’s track and field Olympic Trials

Two former UC Davis track and field athletes and a Davis High alum were on hand at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday. Erinn Beattie, one of the two UCD graduates, competed in the women’s heptathlon where she stands at 15th place overall following the opening day of competition. In the 100-meter hurdles, Beattie had a time of 14.29 seconds. The high jump was the next event, as she cleared the bar at 5 feet, 9 inches, or 1.75 meters per the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials’ Website. In the shot put, Beattie had a toss of 10.89 meters (35 feet) and ran the 200 and clocked at 26.64.
SPORTbible

Lindsay Flach Competes At US Olympic Trials While 18 Weeks Pregnant

An American woman has gone viral around the world not only for her incredible athleticism but also her desire to be in the Olympics. Sportsmen and women around the world are competing in various trials as we get closer to the Tokyo Games and Lindsay Flach is one of them.
Eugene, ORDaily Tar Heel

Thomas Ratcliffe competes at Olympic trials after school-record performance

North Carolina finished in 57th place at the 2021 NCAA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 11. Represented by only five athletes, UNC was not in a position to be competitive for the team title, but still had some impressive individual performances at the championships held at the University of Oregon in Eugene.
Sportsonefootdown.com

ND Track runner Yared Nuguse is going to the Olympics

Yared Nuguse - a graduating senior from ND's track and cross country teams - finished in 3rd place in the 1500 at the US Olympic Trials on Sunday night. He'll now be competing at the Tokyo Olympics along with 2016 gold medalist Matt Centrowitz and Oregon freshman Cole Hocker.
Fayetteville, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Razorbacks continue Olympic Trials

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Indoor women’s pole vault champion and 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris qualified Saturday night for the U.S. team’s third and final pole vault spot for the July Games in Tokyo clearing 15-1 on her first 15-1 attempt at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

Sports briefs: Two Marin Waves runners compete at Nationals

Brothers Max and Jackson Faber competed in three events apiece in the Boys 11-12 division at the National Youth Championships in Rome, Ga. on Saturday. Max Faber set a trio of new personal bests while finishing 12th in the 1,500 meters (5 minutes, 28.36 seconds), 17th in the 800 (2:45.74) and 19th in the 400 (1:10.31).
Cloud County, KSConcordia Blade-Empire

Keter runner qualifies for Olympics

Cloud County men's cross country and track and field alumni Benard Keter has qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in the 3,000 meter steeplechase for team USA. Keter, who was a member of the 2013-14 Cloud County cross country and track and field teams, finished second...
SportsSalt Lake Tribune

Nearly two dozen current and former BYU athletes competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials. Here’s how they fared.

In total, 16 current and former BYU track and field athletes and two current swimming and diving athletes competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials, which concluded on Sunday. The best chance of landing someone on the team came in the women’s steeplechase, where 2019 BYU graduate Courtney Wayment finished in fourth (9:23.09). Three other Cougars made it to their respective finals.

Comments / 4

Community Policy