Rob Halford Hasn't 'Found the Moment' to Curse in a Judas Priest Song Yet

By Philip Trapp
103GBF
103GBF
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford hasn't identified a reason to utter an expletive in one of his songs with the metal band. But that doesn't mean he couldn't curse on a Priest track in the future, should the case call for it, as the "Metal God" suggested in an interview this week.

