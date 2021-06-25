Cancel
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison [UPDATED]

By Aaron Galloway
UPDATE (6/25/21 3:00 PM): Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Judge Cahill handed down the sentence on Friday in a Minneapolis courtroom after hearing victim statements from family members of Floyd and Chauvin, as well as statements and sentencing requests from both the prosecution and the defense. Chauvin also broke his silence speaking briefly due to “some additional legal matters at hand.” Chauvin turned and looked at the Floyd family saying, "But very briefly, though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some peace of mind.”

