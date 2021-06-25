Ray Panthaki joins Starz series 'The Serpent Queen'

Ray Panthaki will play Charles Guise in "The Serpent Queen," a new series about Catherine de Medici. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Ray Panthaki has joined the cast of the Starz series The Serpent Queen.

Starz confirmed in a press release Friday that Panthaki, 42, will play Charles Guise in the upcoming period drama.

The Serpent Queen is based on the Leonie Frieda book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France. The series gives "an unconventional and sometimes sly" take on de Medici's life.

Samantha Morton plays de Medici, an Italian noblewoman who became queen of France upon her marriage to King Henry II in 1533. She was the mother of Frances II, Charles IX and Henry III, all of whom became King of France.

Panthaki's Guise is a sinister Catholic cardinal who is "intelligent, politically deft, athletically gifted and devastatingly handsome."

Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns and Danny Kirrane co-star, with Charles Dance, Ludivine Sagnier, Liv Hill, Kiruna Stamell and Colm Meaney to have recurring roles.

The Serpent Queen hails from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe, with Stacie Passon to direct multiple episodes, including the series premiere.

Panthaki is known for the film Colette and for playing Ram Arya on the Netflix series Away.