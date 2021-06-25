Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Ray Panthaki joins Starz series 'The Serpent Queen'

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQTI6_0afCpAMB00
Ray Panthaki will play Charles Guise in "The Serpent Queen," a new series about Catherine de Medici. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Ray Panthaki has joined the cast of the Starz series The Serpent Queen.

Starz confirmed in a press release Friday that Panthaki, 42, will play Charles Guise in the upcoming period drama.

The Serpent Queen is based on the Leonie Frieda book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France. The series gives "an unconventional and sometimes sly" take on de Medici's life.

Samantha Morton plays de Medici, an Italian noblewoman who became queen of France upon her marriage to King Henry II in 1533. She was the mother of Frances II, Charles IX and Henry III, all of whom became King of France.

Panthaki's Guise is a sinister Catholic cardinal who is "intelligent, politically deft, athletically gifted and devastatingly handsome."

Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns and Danny Kirrane co-star, with Charles Dance, Ludivine Sagnier, Liv Hill, Kiruna Stamell and Colm Meaney to have recurring roles.

The Serpent Queen hails from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe, with Stacie Passon to direct multiple episodes, including the series premiere.

Panthaki is known for the film Colette and for playing Ram Arya on the Netflix series Away.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
140K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colette
Person
Ray Panthaki
Person
Samantha Morton
Person
Charles Dance
Person
Ludivine Sagnier
Person
Colm Meaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Series Premiere#Serpent#Renaissance#Medici#Italian#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Anton Launches Cannes Sales on Thriller ‘No Place Like Kill,’ Starring Sam Riley, Charles Dance (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based financier Anton (“Greenland,” “His Dark Materials”) has boarded “No Place Like Kill,” an action-packed crime thriller from Mat Newman with Sam Riley (“Control,” “Maleficient”) and Charles Dance (“The Crown,” “Mank”) attached to star. The film will be presented to international buyers by Anton at the Virtual Cannes Film Market later this month.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Messina Joins Starz Watergate Series “Gaslit”

Chris Messina, Allison Tolman, J.C. MacKenzie, Chris Bauer, and Hamish Linklater have all joined the cast of Starz’s Watergate-themed drama series “Gaslit”. The series will follow the role Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts) played in exposing the Watergate scandal. Mitchell was a socialite and wife to Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell (Sean Penn) and the first person to publicly declare the president’s involvement.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Power Book IV: Force' Showrunner Robert Munic Leaves Starz Series

“Power Book IV: Force,” the Starz franchise’s third spinoff led by Joseph Sikora, has just lost its showrunner as well as executive producer and creator, Robert Munic. Sikora returns to the “Power” universe to reprise the iconic and beloved role of the tritagonist-turned-antagonist. In “Power Book IV: Force,” the fan-favorite character will be the primary focus as he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.
TV Seriesdallassun.com

Netflix casts Michelle Yeoh for 'Witcher' prequel series

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh has joined the prequel series cast of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin', along with the previously announced member Laurence O'Fuarain. According to Variety, Yeoh will star as Scian, the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close...
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The North Water’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Sets Sail in the AMC+ Drama

Ian McGuire’s critically acclaimed novel comes to life in AMC+’s upcoming limited series The North Water. The series’ new trailer introduces the key players and reveals the chilling setting for the period drama which was shot in the Artic in the seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. According to AMC+,...
TV & VideosSaratogian

‘Lost’ Actor Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Dominic Monaghan is the first actor to be cast in AMC’s new sci-fi series Moonhaven, created, written, and executive produced by Lodge 49 showrunner Peter Ocko. The series centers on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The story follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that could end civilization on Earth.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Moonhaven’: Dominic Monaghan To Star In AMC Utopian Drama Series From Peter Ocko

Lord of The Rings and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan will star in Peter Ocko’s AMC series Moonhaven. He is the first actor to be cast in the upcoming utopia drama. Created, produced and written by Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.
MoviesScreendaily

Autlook boards Holocaust doc produced by Steve McQueen (exclusive)

Austrian documentary sales specialist Autlook has acquired world rights to Three Minutes - A Lengthening, a new feature documentary by leading Dutch director, producer, director and cultural critic, Bianca Stigter. Three Minutes – A Lengthening is based around a home movie shot by David Kurtz with a 16mm camera in...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sam Heughan's friendship with Downton star revealed in throwback

Outlander has built up a dedicated fanbase since its inception nearly seven years ago and the actors themselves have become household names. But did you know that lead star Sam Heughan's career path crossed with another popular show, Downton Abbey, in his early days?. The actor, who has enjoyed many...
TV SeriesCollider

'The Pursuit of Love' Trailer Reveals Lily James & Emily Beecham's New Romantic Period Drama Series

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for The Pursuit of Love, a new period comedy-drama series revolving around friendship, romance, and the ability to choose for one's self. The series, which is written and directed by actress Emily Mortimer, will premiere all three episodes July 30 on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with additional territories launching in September.
CelebritiesBoston Globe

Clare Peploe, film director who jumbled genres, dies at 79

Clare Peploe, a director and screenwriter who liked to merge genres in her own films, and who also made significant contributions to some of the movies of her husband, celebrated filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, died June 24 in Rome. She was 79. The cause was cancer, said Alessandra Bracaglia, her assistant.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

BBC Radio 4 to cancel The Film Programme, says Carol Morley

The Film Programme on BBC Radio 4 is set to be cancelled, according to British director Carol Morley. The British film review radio show, which is presented by Antonia Quirke, is currently broadcast weekly on Thursdays on BBC Radio 4.The film-focused series looks at recent releases, speaking with leading actors and directors around the world who are able to provide expert insight.Previous guests have included Lesley Manville, Christopher Nolan, David Oyelowo, Stanley Tucci, Ralph Fiennes and Chloe Zhao, the director of this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner Nomadland. Morley announced the news on Twitter today (9 July), writing: “Advance warning!...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Meet The Cast of STARZ's Prequel Series

Fans of the "Power" universe have less than three weeks to go until franchise creator & EP Courtney A. Kemp and EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson take them on a trip back in time to 90's Jamaica, Queens with the prequel series Power Book III: Raising Kanan. But before then, the fine folks behind the series are giving viewers a chance to meet the cast, learn how they became part of STARZ's mega-popular franchise, and get a little more insight into what the characters are bringing to the game. That's right, we're talking Mekai Curtis (young Kanan Stark), Patina Miller (Raquel "Raq" Thomas), Omar Epps (Detective Malcolm Howard), and more are ready to take you into a world that you only thought you knew.
MoviesNME

Watch Noomi Rapace defy nature in trailer for A24 horror ‘Lamb’

A new trailer for the upcoming A24 horror Lamb has been released ahead of its premiere at Cannes film festival. The folklore horror, which stars The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo actor Noomi Rapace, follows a childless couple in rural Iceland. A synopsis for the film reads: “When they discover...

Comments / 0

Community Policy