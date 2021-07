FORT MITCHELL, Ky. – The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) organization has announced the finalists for its 2021 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA). The NGLAs recognize young professionals age 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. The individuals were selected by a review panel of community leaders from nearly 90 applications. The three applications in each category that scored the highest are recognized as finalists. The top score in each category will be honored as the category winner. Category winners will be announced during the 2021 NGLAs on Tuesday, July 27 at Hotel Covington.