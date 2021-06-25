Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Tennessee's 2021 opponents at a glance: Kentucky

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer months of college football's season often feel like the longest, though this year features the long-awaited return of in-person recruiting with frequent camps and visitors official and unofficial. While Tennessee's new coaching staff makes up for lost time on that front, the players are underway with summer workouts as they continue preparations for the 2021 season. Expectations might be modest coming off a tumultuous offseason, but the Vols will be looking to surprise against what could turn out to be a manageable schedule.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Lexington, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Kentucky Football
State
Iowa State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#College Football#Govols247#Nc State#Wildcats#Tigers#Sec#Fbs#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
College Sportsthespun.com

Paul Finebaum Says New Playoff Format Is ‘Unfair’ To 1 School

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum typically doesn’t hold anything back when talking about Notre Dame. The longtime voice of the SEC has often been a critic of the Fighting Irish. However, in regards to the new College Football Playoff format, Finebaum is speaking up in defense of the South Bend, Indiana program.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Alabama

Lane Kiffin has enjoyed trolling and throwing some jabs at Nick Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That shouldn’t obfuscate just how much Kiffin appreciates the time he spent in Tuscaloosa. Kiffin, who had turns as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and at Tennessee and USC, was damaged goods...
Mobile, ALPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Shemar James makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide were among the top contenders high school football recruit Shemar James. James is a four-star outside linebacker prospect, who plays football for Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama. Now, Shemar James has committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators football program. James will...
Georgia State247Sports

Top100 prospect Hero Kanu includes Georgia in top group

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic Top 100 defensive lineman Hero Kanu unofficially visited Georgia in June and now has included the Dawgs in his top schools. On Friday Kanu announced a top group that included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, and Washington. The native of Germany...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

5 teams that could be in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in 2021

Since 2014, just 11 teams have made the College Football Playoffs. Can one of these five teams crack the final four for the first time?. The College Football Playoffs are the holy grail for the 130 teams competing in the FBS. Since its inception in 2014, just four teams earn the right to battle for a national championship each year. It is truly an exclusive society, selected by a committee of 13. However, like all establishments of that nature (like the NFL), newcomers have to permeate the ranks. Which teams could break through and challenge the College Football Playoffs elite in 2021?
College Sports247Sports

LOOK: Dick Vitale reacts to UNC landing Dawson Garcia

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the biggest transfer portal wins of the college basketball offseason Thursday with former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. UNC’s addition of the 6-foot-11 big man drew significant praise from those in the media as first-year coach Hubert Davis looks to successfully follow in the footsteps of the retired Roy Williams.
College Sports247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 56 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
Tennessee State247Sports

Speedy WR commits to Vols, says Tennessee felt 'like home'

Marquarius White has viewed Tennessee as one of his top college choices since getting a scholarship offer from the Vols in late February. Within a couple days of returning home from his first visit to Tennessee’s campus, he was convinced it was where he wanted to be. The Class of...
Iowa State247Sports

Ranking Iowa football's 2021 opponents by difficulty

Iowa football will kick off the 2021 season at home on Sept. 4 against Indiana. Well, if you checked the date today, it's July 7, so we are under two months away from the Hawkeyes' season opener. Iowa is looking to build on last year's 6-2 season. The 2020 campaign...
Maryland State247Sports

Maryland basketball's Big Ten/ACC Challenge opponent announced

Maryland basketball has added another opponent to its schedule. The Terps will host Virginia Tech in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Jon Rothstein reported. It's the latest addition to a quickly filling Terps' non-conference schedule for the 2021-2022 season. It'll be the 43rd meeting in the all-time series between the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Phil Steele Predicts The SEC’s Order Of Finish

Longtime college football analyst Phil Steele has finally released his annual magazine ahead of the 2021 season, much to the delight of fans everywhere. Among the many topics that he tackled was the order of the finish in the SEC for the upcoming campaign. Last year, Steele nailed his Alabama...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler's draft ranking per the Athletic

As the 2021 college football season approaches, quarterback evaluations commence. Which signal-caller will awe come fall and put themself into position for a high draft pick? Incessant conversations and debates have surfaced since the conclusion of the 2020 season and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler continues to draw attention. Not just for his arm talent but his improvisation skills and rare off-platform throws. He faced some growing pains early on last season throwing four interceptions, but found his rhythm and took the college football world by storm as a redshirt freshman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy