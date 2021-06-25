Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, TX

Cockrum Commercial relocates to new Georgetown location

By Brian Rash
Posted by 
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Central Texas commercial construction firm Cockrum Commercial has relocated from 200 Sedro Trail, Georgetown, to a new address at 4879 Williams Drive, Bldg. 1, Ste. 105, Georgetown. The company moved in late March, and services offered include design, construction and completion of commercial projects. Cockrum Commercial is currently overseeing the development of Sedro Crossing Business Park in Georgetown. 512-868-1011. www.cockrumcommercial.com.

communityimpact.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Georgetown, TX
City
Graham, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
Georgetown, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Design#Cockrum Commercial#Sedro Trail#Gatehouse Media#The Lake Travis Westlake#Community Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Cedar Park, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park coworking business supports area startups

Prior to 2020, Darren Westenhaver said he found himself often explaining what remote work was; post-pandemic the term is ubiquitous. “The term I hear a lot right now is hybrid: a hybrid work life, where they do part of the time in the office, part of the time [outside the office],” Westenhaver said. “[Hamlet is] the perfect spot for that, too, because I have members who come here two days a week.”
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Rolling Rooster opens second Northwest Austin location

Chicken and breakfast spot Rolling Rooster in June opened a new location at 11416 RM 620, Austin. This is Rolling Rooster’s second Northwest Austin location, with another restaurant in the Wells Branch area. The restaurant offers a menu featuring Southern and soul food classics such as chicken and waffles, fried okra and grits. www.therollingrooster.com.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

620 Studio relocates to E. Main St. in Round Rock

620 Studio LLC is relocating to 203 E. Main St., Ste. 205, Round Rock. The web design company, which was previously located at 306 W. Main St., offers web design and development services, including search engine optimization, logo design, branding, and digital marketing for small and medium-sized businesses. In August, the company will celebrate its 16th year of business. 512-368-3691. www.620studio.com.
Pflugerville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Billiard Factory planned to open in Pflugerville by end of 2021

A new Billiard Factory location is coming to 19116 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville, at the Stone Hill Town Center. Information from the company indicated it will be open in late 2021. Billiard Factory sells pool tables and accessories as well as shuffleboards, ping pong tables, dartboards, game room furniture, foosball tables, board games, arcade games and bar accessories. www.billiardfactory.com.
Pflugerville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Independent online shop The Book Burrow now operating out of Pflugerville

The Book Burrow, a new book store based out of Pflugerville, opened for business this spring. Owner Kelsey Black operates the business for online sales, but plans to have a brick and mortar location in Pflugerville by the end of 2021. Black said she takes custom orders, but also sells pre-loved and new books from her inventory. Order through the store’s website or email [email protected]. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

High-end apartments coming to Round Rock at A.W. Grimes Blvd. in 2022

Stanmore Warner Ranch will bring 336 high-end apartment units to 2607 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd. in late 2022. According to the developer, when the units are complete, they will be split among six buildings and be served by elevators and air-conditioned corridors. Parking will be provided in the form of tuck-under, surface and garage space. 713-335-1370. www.stanmorepartners.com.
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Tipler's Lamp Shop planning July move to North Lamar Boulevard

Tipler's Lamp Shop is planning to move in mid-July from its home west of downtown to a new showroom location on North Lamar Boulevard. The antique lighting store has operated from 1204 W. Fifth St., Austin, for around 28 years and now aims to open at 3100 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, by July 14. The store offers a variety of floor and table lamps, lamp shades, chandeliers and other products alongside repair, restoration and assembly services. Tipler's selection of American and European products covers hundreds of years of original designs as well as custom fixtures.
West Lake Hills, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Restore Hyper Wellness to open new West Lake Hills location

Austin-based company Restore Hyper Wellness will open a new location at 3201 Bee Cave Road, West Lake Hills, in September. The franchise location will be owned by former National Football League player Brain Orakpo and his business partner, Joe Devine, according to a press release from the company. Restore was founded in 2015 and offers IV therapy and whole-body cryotherapy, which immerses the body in low temperatures to provide energy, relieve muscle pain, improve sleep and burn calories.
Pflugerville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Food Box convenience store coming to eastern Pflugerville

Central Texas-based convenience store Food Box will be starting construction soon at its newest location at 2703 E. Pecan St., Pflugerville. Barrett Espe, a broker with commercial real estate firm Rockspring, which helped facilitate the sale of the land in December, said construction on the store could begin this fall, but that timeline is not definite. Food Box has been serving Central Texas communities for the last 20 years and sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. www.foodboxtx.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy