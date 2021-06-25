Cockrum Commercial relocates to new Georgetown location
Central Texas commercial construction firm Cockrum Commercial has relocated from 200 Sedro Trail, Georgetown, to a new address at 4879 Williams Drive, Bldg. 1, Ste. 105, Georgetown. The company moved in late March, and services offered include design, construction and completion of commercial projects. Cockrum Commercial is currently overseeing the development of Sedro Crossing Business Park in Georgetown. 512-868-1011. www.cockrumcommercial.com.communityimpact.com