Tampa, FL

Tampa Mayor Appoints Chief Barbara Tripp, First Female Fire Chief

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43f0Ir_0afColiJ00

TAMPA, Fla. – During a historic swearing-in ceremony, City Clerk Shirley Foxx-Knowles will administer the Oath of Office to Barbara Tripp, officially making the 23-year fire rescue veteran the city’s first-ever female fire chief.

Mayor Jane Castor selected Tripp to serve as interim fire chief on November 18, 2020, prior to recently appointing the Tampa native to lead the city’s fire-rescue department permanently.

Tampa City Council members confirmed the mayor’s appointment in a 6-0 vote on June 24. Tripp is the department’s 22nd fire chief.

Chief Tripp’s family, close friends, and executive staff members will attend the swearing-in ceremony along with community members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z91eX_0afColiJ00

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
