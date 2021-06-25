Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Former Rochester Woman Sentenced For Sharing Top Secret Files

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester woman was sentenced this week to 23 years in prison for an espionage-related conviction. 62-year-old Mariam Taha Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to delivering classified national defense information to a foreign government. A news release from the US Department of Justice says Thompson, as part of her guilty plea, admitted that she believed the information that she was passing to a Lebanese national would be provided to Hezbollah, which is a designated foreign terrorist organization.

therockofrochester.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Willmar, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Thomson, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Us Military#Hezbollah#Classified Information#Top Secret#Rochester Woman#Kroc Am News#Lebanese#American#The Justice Department#Top Secret#Quds Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester Man Sentenced For 2018 ‘Rolling Gunfight’

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "rolling gunfight" in northwest Rochester several years ago has resulted in a prison sentence for a Rochester man. 22-year-old Ron Burks the Second was sentenced today to three years in prison for his conviction on a second-degree assault charge. He entered into a plea agreement in March that resulted in the dismissal of a drive-by shooting charge. Burks used an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester Police Capture Man Accused of Machete Attack

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police have arrested the man suspected of attacking several women with a machete early today and have released another man who was arrested shortly after the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says Omar Maani was taken into custody this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy