Police Break Up ‘Exorcism’ Inside a Home Depot

Police recently broke up an “exorcism” at a Home Depot near Scranton, Pa., where people were holding a ritual for the lumber inside the store. Your weirdest story of the week comes courtesy of the Dickson City Police Department, who casually described the incident as a part of a public report shared to Facebook on June 22. At 3:26PM the previous day, police discovered “disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle for the dead trees. They were escorted out of the building.”