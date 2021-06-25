Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Didi IPO Wednesday, Foreign Investors Buy China In Size, Week In Review

By Brendan Ahern
Forbes
 16 days ago

The results for the 618 shopping festival came in Monday. JD.com and Alibaba sold a combined 136.5 billion worth of goods during the promotional period, which lasted from June 1st to June 18th. Full Truck Alliance (YMM US) went public in the US on Tuesday. Full Truck’s business can be...

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Mobile#East China#Truck#Missfresh#Ipo#Key News Didi#Bloomberg#Asian#Pboc#Northbound Stock Connect#Cny#Hang Seng#S P#Kuaisou Tech#Msci#2 44#Chinese#1 65#Tencent#4 76
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Uber
News Break
Alibaba
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Related
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Watch Amid the China DiDi Selloff

Li Auto's electric vehicles have a differentiating feature that makes them stand out from the pack. NIO's stock price is down, but the automaker is on an impressive growth streak. Alibaba, perhaps China's best value stock, is currently trading at a discount. Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) has had...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

China targets offshore IPO structure, to require ministry approval -sources

(Reuters) -China's securities regulator is setting up a team to review plans by Chinese companies for initial public offerings (IPOs) abroad, sources with knowledge of the matter said, including those using a corporate structure which Beijing says has led to abuse. Chinese companies looking to list offshore will also need...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China tightens foreign IPO rules for firms with large user data

(July 10): China said its companies which hold the data of more than 1 million users must now apply for cybersecurity approval when seeking overseas listings, as regulators tighten oversight of the country’s tech giants. The new rule is required because of the risk that such data and personal information...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Wall Street can't defend risk of investing in China firms'

Washington [US] July 10 (ANI): Chinese President XI Jinping recently delivered a big blow to Wall Street investors when he crushed a tech giant after US investors pumped billions of dollars in it. Author Josh Rogin writing in The Washington Post, reported that on July 2 just two days after...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This Chinese Penny Tech Stock Rocketed Today

China's cyberspace regulators are clamping down on tech stocks. Luokung hasn't been targeted just yet, and stands a chance to reenter another U.S. index. At a time when most Chinese tech stocks are getting walloped thanks to a government crackdown, shares of Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are on fire, rising by nearly 13.9% as of 2 p.m. EDT today. Two big factors seem to be driving this $2 penny stock higher.
Businessinvesting.com

China frees up $154 billion for banks to underpin economic recovery

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.19 billion) in long-term liquidity to underpin its post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website it would cut...
Economywkzo.com

Credit Suisse promotes Hu to China chief executive

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has appointed Janice Hu to become its China chief executive, according to a statement from the bank on Friday. Hu will replace Zhenyi Tang who has taken a job out of financial services, the bank said, without identifying where he was going. Tang was...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market May See Continued Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had retreated almost 60 points or 2.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,525-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.
Worldraleighnews.net

Asian investors indifferent to stocks and currencies Friday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally lower on Friday, the only exception being the Hong Kong market which rebounded following heavy falls on Thursday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 let go 177.61 points or 0.64 percent to 27,940.42. China's Shanghai Composite finished flat, losing just 1.42 points...
Economyinvesting.com

1H21 Tech Strategy: China Vs US Tech Counters

With a strong economic recovery underway, the tech sector has slightly lagged global markets in 1H21, with the performance gap between tech and the broader market getting smaller as we head towards the end of 1H21. However, this initial lag is not surprising to us, especially considering the strong economic recovery underway, which has encouraged investors to look elsewhere in more cyclical areas of the stock market that offer higher earnings growth at lower PE multiples. Sector rotation typically always happens when there is a new economic cycle – investors shift from growth companies into value companies to buy earnings growth on the cheap. COVID-19 has provided the depressed base off which cyclical companies may grow strongly. But, as the recovery slows, we believe that tech will eventually return to favour and the superior, long-term growth prospects of this sector will once again become clear. We note though that inflation could unsettle the tech sector – and other growth shares – if it remains high for an extended period.
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks End Volatile Week With Solid Gains

European stock markets leapt higher Friday following sharp losses a day earlier owing to fresh concerns over strong inflation. In midday trading in New York, the major markets were well into the black as well. "US banks are bouncing back ahead of the release next week of their Q2 earnings...
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, plunging almost 85 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,110-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Worldspglobal.com

Indian banks' stress test results; Hong Kong eases IPO rules

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of banking news stories and more published throughout the week. Please note that some entries may have links to third-party sources that require a subscription. IPOs, deals and more. * One97 Communications Ltd. which operates India's Paytm, is set to file a...
ChinaNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Regulatory Clampdown Is Not a Setback for the Country, Says Economist

China's regulatory tightening on various segments of the economy would not hurt the country's credibility and ability to attract foreign investments, said Chi Lo of BNP Paribas Asset Management. "No, I don't think it's a setback. I would even argue that this is an improvement because ... it will over...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

China’s New Unmanned Attack Sub May Not Be What It Seems

China has apparently declassified details of a 2010 exercise in which an unmanned submarine detected, tracked and engaged a target submarine with a torpedo in the South China Sea, all without human intervention. This suggests a highly advanced capability, and disclosing it at a time of increased tension over Taiwan sends a definite signal. However, everything here may not be as it seems.
StocksBusiness Insider

Lower Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking just seven points or 0.1 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,040-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy