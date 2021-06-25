NFL Free Agency 2022: Date for the start of new league year
The 2022 NFL free-agency start date is on March 16, but there are many more dates to keep an eye on in the upcoming months. The NFL offseason is fast approaching the entertainment value of the NBA offseason, which I’m sure those in league offices are happy about as they stuff their virtual wallets full of cash. It feels like forever away, but it’s never a bad time to get your bearings on the start date for the 2022 NFL free-agency cycle. The offseason action has been ratcheted up to 11 recently. Heck, we had a swap of former first-overall picks at the most important position in all of sports.www.profootballnetwork.com