Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, CT

Apartments for young adults open next week in Manchester

By Skyler Frazer / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLU6A_0afCo7gc00
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz speaks at the Promise House Apartments in Manchester on Thursday to celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the site. Skyler Frazer / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — Young adults will begin moving next week into Promise House Apartments, a facility providing temporary housing to those who need it, after the facility officially opened its doors Thursday.

State and local officials met Thursday at 694 N. Main St. to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Promise House Apartments. The site is run by Community Health Resources, a nonprofit that aims to help families and individuals who have been affected by mental illness, substance abuse, trauma, or homelessness.

The 12 apartments at Promise House Apartments are designated for young adults ages 18-25. While living there rent-free, residents will be connected with education, job training, health care, and life-skill resources that aim to help them become successful adults.

“The young adults who need this program are more in need now than ever,” said Heather Gates, president and CEO of Community Health Resources.

Gates emphasized that Promise House is not a group home or clinical facility, but operates very differently.

The 12 efficiency apartments are similar to a studio apartment or those found in dormitories at colleges. Community Health Resources staff will be on-site throughout the day to help out tenants.

Maureen McGuire, vice president of business development and communications for Community Health Resources, emphasized that this program is unique in the state and country. A 13th apartment at the site will be home to a site adviser, who will act similarly to a resident adviser in a college dorm.

There are several common areas for cooking classes, exercise, and group activities.

While tenants live rent-free, they’re expected to sign a lease that lists house rules and their responsibilities while living at the site. The leases are for 12 months, but Promise House is not time-restricted.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said she was happy to celebrate “a place that can help young people who are experiencing homelessness because of mental illness, family violence, substance abuse issues,” get on their feet and achieve independence.

Gates shared these sentiments and said the project was four years in the making after her organization responded to a request for proposal issued by the state Department of Housing. She said they developed a “unique model” of what a site like Promise House could look like, and teams of designers and architects helped to make a vision into a reality.

“We wanted Promise House to be able to provide a welcoming home-like environment and help connect tenants with the services they need,” Gates said.

Vannessa Dorantes, commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families, said that it’s important for agencies to continue to help young people even after they turn 18.

“Children don’t age out of care, they age into life,” Dorantes said. “Recognizing basic needs like housing, food, and everyday things we all need to survive, are necessary.”

Bysiewicz and Gates emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic caused problems for all residents, but especially those that are most vulnerable and at-risk of homelessness. Bysiewicz said that “there were several pandemics within the pandemic,” like increased opioid and alcohol addiction and domestic violence issues.

“Our young people were tremendously affected,” Bysiewicz said.

The Promise House project was funded through a competitive grant from the state Department of Housing awarded to Community Health Resources.

Gates thanked all the state organizations and groups that helped Promise House become fully realized.

“It takes a village to build these properties,” Gates said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
316
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Manchester, CT
Education
Manchester, CT
Society
City
Manchester, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Domestic Violence#Promise House Apartments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy