Tencent-backed Missfresh raises $273 million in U.S. IPO

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

June 25 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd-backed Missfresh Ltd raised $273 million in a U.S. initial public offering on Friday, giving the Chinese online grocery company a market value of over $3 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Ipo#U S#Initial Public Offering#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Missfresh Ltd#Chinese
