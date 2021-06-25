Cancel
Rockford, MN

Rockford celebrating school's first-ever state championship with parade

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 16 days ago
Rockford Area Schools, Facebook

The Rockford Girls Track and Field Team has won a state championship — something no other team in the school's 165-year history has done.

So, the school and community are celebrating with a parade on Sunday.

The team won the 2021 Minnesota Class A Girl's State Championship on Friday. According to the school district, "Friday's state meet was a cumulation of a season of dedication, passion and hard work," adding the team "came together to bring home the first athletic team state championship for Rockford Area Schools."

The community parade and celebration will start at 4:30 p.m. at Lions Riverside Park and end at the Rockford Community Center at about 5:15 p.m., with remarks from "community representatives."

According to the Star Tribune, Chad Robran took the coaching job in 2012 and drummed up support for a $27 million bond for a new turf field, new track and new strength and conditioning facility, noting he also helped grow the program from 45 boys and girls in 2012 to 120 athletes.

Rockford finished with 46 points, four ahead of second-place finisher Annandale.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

