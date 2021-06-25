Cancel
Report: Positive trends in aging, but not for everyone

By Morgan Sherburne-Michigan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore older Americans are able to meet their daily care needs without assistance, a report shows, but concerning gaps remained for older Black and Hispanic people. According to the report, over the past 10 years, older adults have experienced improvements in physical functioning, vision, and hearing, and, through 2019, lower rates of dementia. As a result, fewer are living in nursing homes and assisted living settings, and fewer of those in the community are receiving help. More are using assistive devices in their daily activities and the percentage going online for activities has also increased dramatically.

Comments / 1

Community Policy