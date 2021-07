Parts of the Olympic torch relay in host city Tokyo will be taken off public roads, officials said Wednesday, in another virus setback for the flame as it travels across Japan. The Olympic torch relay due to begin on July 9 in Tokyo will mostly be displayed at closed ceremonies for the first eight days of its time in the capital, in line with virus countermeasures, Tokyo government official Koichi Osakabe told AFP. "Instead, we will have a ceremony each day at the final spot of the day's (planned) relay runs," he said, adding that roughly 100 runners per day would be affected by the change. The change mostly affects portions of the relay outside Tokyo's 23 central neighbourhoods.