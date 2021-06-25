The only way to complete Australia's epic north-south crossing in style
Australia is big. Very big. In fact, were you to travel from London to Moscow you’d still have traversed 300km less than if you’d undertaken the journey from the city of Darwin in the Northern Territory to South Australia’s capital of Adelaide. Indeed, so incomprehensible was the size to Europeans when they first arrived Down Under, that in 1859 the Government offered a cash prize to the first person to successfully complete a south-north crossing of the country.www.telegraph.co.uk