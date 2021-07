Every summer we hear about the meat market recruiting from the junior level of play. 2021 is not any different, and it may be worse than ever. The biggest joke of the off season is the number of promised free-to-play opportunities with certain non-sanctioned programs. It is the equivalent of trying to stuff a 100-pound watermelon into an empty 16-ounce Coca-Cola bottle. Seriously, how is it possible to get 80 players onto a 25-man roster?