Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles on the Newport Economic Development Commission. Early voting beings on July 6 at the Village Mall. As the date for the Special Election approaches, hopefully this series of articles will provide knowledge about the roles of the Newport Economic Development Commission and make an informed decision either to support or vote against the sales tax which supports it. As I spent time with NEDC Director Jon Chadwell and the members of Moving Jackson County Forward, the enormous undertaking of the NEDC needs to be in three parts. Last week focused on industry recruitment and expansion. This article will detail how it contributes to Job Creation and Workforce Development.