An impressive 28 student-athletes representing the Concordia University-Irvine Eagles were named to the ’20-’21 Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference (PCSC) Academic teams. Only sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible for this honor and must carry at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA. Not only does this represent 93% of the eligible Eagle student-athletes but it is the most by any of the NCAA Division II schools in the PCSC for the second season in a row.