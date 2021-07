In 2020, Justin Jefferson performed much better than anyone projected as a rookie, while Jonathan Taylor took a while to get rolling and Clyde Edwards-Helaire disappointed. When evaluating the 2021 Fantasy Football rookies, it is important to not just look at talent and college production. You will see several rookies all over the 2021 Fantasy Football rankings based on projected playing time, individual strengths and weaknesses, and how they fit with their NFL teams. How you fit first-year players into your overall scheme of building a team is an important part of your 2021 Fantasy Football strategy. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.