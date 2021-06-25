STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Gets an Exciting Mid-Season Trailer

The new mid-season trailer for Loki has been released. The Disney+ Marvel is now halfway through its six episode run, with Episode 4 set to arrive this week. While the trailer mostly contains footage from the first three episodes, it does give us an idea of what to expect from the rest. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) end up back in the hands of the Time Variance Authority--and Loki isn't happy about the fact they are taking her apprehension a lot more seriously than his. There are also some intriguing shots of Loki back in what appears to be Asgard wearing his familiar suit. Check it out below: