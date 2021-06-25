STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Gets an Exciting Mid-Season Trailer
Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been a huge hit among fans and we’re roughly mid-way through the season. To celebrate, a new trailer has dropped to get fans even more pumped up for the rest of the season. The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) as producer. In addition, Rau serves as the supervising director for the series and Corbett is the head writer.geektyrant.com