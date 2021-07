After mastering pasta chips and a variety of other food hacks, TikTok is taking on the almighty pickle in a sweet and savory offering. According to various postings, the hottest new snack trend is combining Snicker bars and pickles into one big bite. Beyond Snickers always satisfying that hangry feeling, some people are using it as a pickle stuffing. While the combination of salty and sweet is a classic flavor pairing, this new "food sandwich" might have more people wondering if this idea started with a food dare? But, after that first bite, it could have people longing for another taste.