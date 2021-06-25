Notre Dame Football: Quenton Nelson named No. 4 player in NFL by PFF
The Notre Dame Football program produced one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL in Quenton Nelson, who is one of the best overall players as well. Heading into the 2021 college football season, the Notre Dame Football program has some question marks along the offensive line. They have to replace four starters from last year’s team, but that is nothing new, as this is a program that has to replace elite offensive linemen every season.slapthesign.com