WESTMORELAND — Two Oneida residents have been credited with helping to save a Utica man after his vehicle hit a telephone pole, rolled, and burst into flames. On Monday, June 21, at around 7 p.m., Andy Parent, owner of Andy’s Tow Service in Oneida, was driving down Route 5 in Westmoreland and working his way towards New Hartford to answer a call for a tow. Cresting a hill, Parent saw a plume of smoke.