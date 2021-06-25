Shirley Ann (Lockhart) Younglove

Shirley Ann Younglove, 85, of Cleveland, N.Y., went home to God on June 19, 2021. She was born in Waterloo, N.Y., on December 7, 1935, to the late John and Evelyn (Crump) Lockhart. Shirley Ann has always trusted in and loves our Father God. She taught her children to do the same. She was an amazing Mommy full of strength, wisdom, love and kindness toward everyone she met. She cared and advocated for all people. She enjoyed riding her bike, singing and dancing and was grateful for every moment, like a light breeze across her face. To know her was to love her. She will be missed.