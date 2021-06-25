Cancel
Prince William Has 'Zero Interest' in Hanging Out With Harry: He 'Can't Just Forgive' Him

By Samantha Ibrahim
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 15 days ago
Shutterstock (2)

Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite on July 1 to celebrate what would have been their late mother Princess Diana’s 60th birthday at the unveiling of her statue at Kensington Palace. However, the Duke of Cambridge has “zero interest in hanging out with Harry on a social level” when he arrives back in the U.K., a source exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“William and Harry are on the same page about keeping the peace at the unveiling of the Diana statue,” the source says. “Their inner circle is hoping that it’ll be an opportunity for the boys to reconnect in person on July 1.”

The Sun/Shutterstock

“He can’t just forgive Harry for throwing the royals under the bus at the flick of a switch. Maybe he’ll feel differently when they come face to face and see each other in person, but it’s looking highly unlikely,” the insider adds.

Harry, 36, and William, 39, have been walking on eggshells around each other in the last few years. Rumors of a feud have swirled starting with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel. The couple stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 and moved to California.

There has also been “tension brewing” between William and the Duke of Sussex ahead of the statue unveiling. A separate source previously told In Touch that the two will put their differences aside in public.

“Behind closed doors, everyone is bracing for a showdown,” the insider said. “[Harry and William’s] relationship has been strained for months. They’re due for a long talk to hash out their issues.”

“The royal family, especially Prince William, is sick of all the drama being played out so publicly,” the insider added.

Harry previously spoke about his relationship with the royal family and compared his upbringing to living in a “zoo.”

In a May episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast and got candid with the host, 46, and cohost Monica Padman about what his life was life as a royal. Harry called it “a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo.”

Harry called it “a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo.”

“I was in my early twenties and I was thinking I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum [Princess Diana], how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again,” Harry added. “I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model I know how this operation runs and how it works. I don’t want to be part of this.”

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

