Rob Liefeld Returns To X-Force In New 30th Anniversary Special
Marvel is celebrating X-Force's 30th anniversary with a brand new one-shot special, and if you're going to celebrate the team's big special occasion, who better to have on board than the person who created them. Thankfully that's the case, as Rob Liefeld is returning to the X-Force saga later this year with a brand new chapter in X-Force: Killshot. The new one-shot will have Cable and the squad pulling together five different teams from across time to lead an attack on Stryfe, and we've got an exclusive first look at a slick new cover from Liefeld that will launch with the issue when it hits comic stores this November.comicbook.com