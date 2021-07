Previewed in the unveiling of UNDERCOVER’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, we now have a better look at the UNDERCOVER x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration. Continuing designer Jun Takahashi‘s storied partnership with the sportswear label, the upcoming take on the lifestyle classic draws from the ACG Air Revaderchi from 1992. Set to arrive in three colorways, the leather base of the Air Force 1 is reimagined with a neoprene collar and technical heel counter element drawn from the ACG footwear style. Aside from utilizing the signature “Grey/Magenta” color scheme, the set of sneakers will come in clean white and dressed with a bold full-print graphic.