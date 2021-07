Police have urged England fans not to travel to London without tickets or bookings to watch the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.Large crowds of supporters are expected to gather in the capital on Sunday as Gareth Southgate’s side goes up against Italy for a historic chance at the European cup.Metropolitan Police warned fans against gathering in large numbers and said it has visited venues around London to ensure social distancing will be maintained. A "significantly enhanced policing operation" will be in place, the force said.The Met said their approach would "adapt as necessary to increased numbers of fans" and warned...