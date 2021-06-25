Magic: The Gathering's Next Set Will Use Dungeons & Dragons' Undead Fetus God
Details are starting to emerge about Magic: The Gathering's next set, including the inclusion of one disturbing Dungeons & Dragons monster. Next month, Wizards of the Coast will release the "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" Magic: The Gathering set, which uses numerous characters, monsters, and locations from Dungeons & Dragons. Notably, the set will introduce a new "Dungeon" mechanic that gives players extra abilities and perks whenever they "venture into the dungeon." The dungeons themselves are represented by a sideboard card with several branching routes.comicbook.com