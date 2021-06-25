Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Magic: The Gathering's Next Set Will Use Dungeons & Dragons' Undead Fetus God

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails are starting to emerge about Magic: The Gathering's next set, including the inclusion of one disturbing Dungeons & Dragons monster. Next month, Wizards of the Coast will release the "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" Magic: The Gathering set, which uses numerous characters, monsters, and locations from Dungeons & Dragons. Notably, the set will introduce a new "Dungeon" mechanic that gives players extra abilities and perks whenever they "venture into the dungeon." The dungeons themselves are represented by a sideboard card with several branching routes.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undead#Fetus#The Gathering#Wizards#The Tomb Of Annihilation#Dungeons Dragons#Soulmonger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
HobbiesIGN

Magic: The Gathering's Most D&D-Inspired New Mechanic, Explained

Venture is a mechanic created for Magic: The Gathering's upcoming Dungeons & Dragons crossover set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms – and it's probably the one that makes the game feel most like a D&D adventure as well as a regular round of Magic. We spoke to one of the set's designers to find out more about Venture, and how you'll be using it to your advantage.
HobbiesGamespot

Magic The Gathering's DnD Crossover Set Brings The Rogue Class To New Card

Arriving later in July, Magic The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons are teaming up. While we've seen elements from MTG come to D&D with books like Guildmasters' Guide to Ravnica, now elements from D&D gameplay will be introduced in the newest MTG set: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. And we have a look at one of the cards for the upcoming set.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Cumberbatch Joins “Dungeons & Dragons”

A new report in The Sun indicates that “Sherlock” and “Doctor Strange” star Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the cast of the currently filming “Dungeons and Dragons” movie in the UK. If correct, his addition to the cast of the fantasy role-playing game turned feature will see him re-teaming with his...
Schertz, TXschertz.com

Cancelled - Virtual Dungeons & Dragons

Join us for Dungeons & Dragons. We will be playing every Saturday from 1:00PM-5:00PM online using Roll20 to play and Discord to talk. You don't need to bring anything and beginners are welcome. This program is for teens (13+) and adults. Email April for details.
Hobbiescannonfallsbeacon.com

Join the Dungeons & Dragons fun at CannonBelles this summer

The Cannon Falls Library will be partnering with CannonBelles this summer to offer several opportunities to join in an introductory game of Dungeons & Dragons. “D&D@CannonB’s” will meet at CannonBelles on July 3, July 31, and August 14, starting at 2:00 p.m., and may run until 6:00 p.m., at the latest—though it is not a problem if participants need to leave earlier.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Review

A flag awkwardly flapping in the wind due to having about three frames of animation is the first thing to welcome you to Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. Needless to say, it doesn’t make a good first impression. My first foray into a dungeon with Wulfgar, a barbarian wielding a...
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Set Photos Show Off a Full Adventuring Party of Stars

New set photos from the Dungeons & Dragons movie appear to show a full adventuring party gathered together, including our best look yet at Justice Smith and Michelle Rodriguez in costume. The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie wrapped up filming yesterday at Carrickfergus Castle in Northern Ireland, and multiple British newspapers including RTE and the Daily Mail published photos of the cast in between scenes. The new photos include full looks at Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith in costume, along with Michelle Rodriguez carrying a very hefty looking battle axe. You can check out the photos below, courtesy of the Forgotten Realms Wiki, which has also been tracking progress of the film:
MoviesMovieWeb

Dungeons & Dragons Set Photos Reveal Michelle Rodriguez in Costume

After taking over a castle in the north-east of England, it looks like the Dungeons & Dragons production has moved onto a new location. Filming got underway last month, with a small number of images being revealed of star Hugh Grant and some unidentified actors in costumes, wielding swords and the like. Now it appears that the team have shifted across the waters to Ireland for filming to continue at Carrickfergus Castle, and we have also had our first look at Michelle Rodriguez in costume to boot.
Hobbiesdotesports.com

All Fast Lands in Magic: The Gathering’s Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, has a new unique take on fast lands. Traditionally, “fast lands” were lands that could be tapped for two different colors and came in untapped if you controlled two or fewer lands. This made the lands especially powerful in aggressive multi-colored decks. In Forgotten Realms, Wizards of the Coast has introduced rare fast lands that only tap for one source. However, each land also has an activated manland ability.
ComicsComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon to Stream on Twitch

Wizards of the Coast will stream the entire Dungeons & Dragons cartoon on Twitch next week. The Dungeons & Dragons Twitter account announced that it would stream the full Dungeons & Dragons cartoon series next Friday starting at 9 AM PT on Twitch. D&D is replaying the cartoon to celebrate an upcoming Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair set that features characters from the cartoon on customized Magic: The Gathering cards.
Gamblingdotesports.com

Every Magic: The Gathering set listed in order

Magic: The Gathering is the longest standing and most established trading card game with sets of cards being released as early as 1993. The 28-year-old card game has 21 “core” sets. There are also 87 “expansion” sets to the game, including the most recently released Strixhaven: School of Mages set that dropped in April.
Hobbiestechraptor.net

Dungeons and Dragons Gets Free Magic Adventure

As we near closer to one of the most anticipated crossovers in geek culture properties, the Dungeons and Dragons themed set for Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast have been getting more bold with previews. Today is no different as they have released a free adventure for fifth edition players to enjoy.
Hobbiesdotesports.com

Every tabletop product available for MTG Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Dungeons & Dragons Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, has a plethora of booster and physical card options for players looking to build their collection. Along with pre-constructed Commander decks, two different bundles, and a prerelease pack, AFR has three different types of booster boxes that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy