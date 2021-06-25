Magic: The Gathering's Next Set Will Use Dungeons & Dragons' Undead Fetus God

New set photos from the Dungeons & Dragons movie appear to show a full adventuring party gathered together, including our best look yet at Justice Smith and Michelle Rodriguez in costume. The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie wrapped up filming yesterday at Carrickfergus Castle in Northern Ireland, and multiple British newspapers including RTE and the Daily Mail published photos of the cast in between scenes. The new photos include full looks at Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith in costume, along with Michelle Rodriguez carrying a very hefty looking battle axe. You can check out the photos below, courtesy of the Forgotten Realms Wiki, which has also been tracking progress of the film: