Topeka families dealing with tragedies and loss. Community needs to give them love and support.

Two Topeka families are grappling with shattering outcomes after an accidental shooting and a car crash. DaMya Shyann Hudnall, 13, died in the accidental shooting earlier this month. And Zoey Landis, 6, likely won’t walk again after a car accident. Her brother Zackory was also hospitalized. We can only imagine the trauma and tragedy that their families and loved ones are going through as they mourn and attempt to move forward.