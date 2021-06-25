Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Topeka families dealing with tragedies and loss. Community needs to give them love and support.

Topeka Capital-Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Topeka families are grappling with shattering outcomes after an accidental shooting and a car crash. DaMya Shyann Hudnall, 13, died in the accidental shooting earlier this month. And Zoey Landis, 6, likely won’t walk again after a car accident. Her brother Zackory was also hospitalized. We can only imagine the trauma and tragedy that their families and loved ones are going through as they mourn and attempt to move forward.

www.cjonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Car Crash#Topeka#The U S Senate#House Of Representatives
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M., July 11 (Reuters) - British billionaire Richard Branson on Sunday soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.
NBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
ABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
Posted by
NBC News

Death toll rises to 90 in Miami Beach-area condo building collapse

Confirmed deaths rose to 90 in the recovery efforts in the Miami Beach-area condo building collapse as crews continue to sift through the debris more than two weeks after the Champlain Towers South fell in the middle of the night. At least 71 of the victims have been properly identified...
ABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
Posted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
Posted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...
NBC News

Ashleigh Barty ends Australia's long wait for Wimbledon women's title

LONDON — World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final. The 25-year-old Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated...

Comments / 1

Community Policy