Richard Branson is about to embark on a flight to the edge of space on a Virgin Galactic flight, in the hopes of becoming the first billionaire to leave the Earth.The British entrepreneur, along with two pilots and three other passengers, is due to begin his mission onboard the space plane VSS Unity at around 7am local US time (2pm BST) on Sunday.The plane will fly to where the sky turns black and the Earth’s horizon curves away into the distance, before experiencing several minutes of weightlessness and returning to the company’s New Mexico launch headquarters.A livestream can be viewed here on...