Welk Resort Theatre reopens with variety shows, bands

The Welk Resort Theatre has reopened its doors with its Summer Variety Series. The theater, at 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive in Escondido, went dark in mid-March 2020 along with all other performing arts venues due to the pandemic. Now it returns with three band and variety shows throughout summer, as well as others later in 2021. Its musical theater performances will resume in 2022, said Patty Escobedo, theater and rental manager. Tickets are available at sandiegotickets.welkresorts.com or by calling 888-802-7469.