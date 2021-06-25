"Every Day is a Field Trip"

The publisher calls this: "Perfect for fans of Naomi Alderman's The Power and Margot Lee Shetterly’s Hidden Figures. In 1967, four female scientists worked together to build the world's first time machine. But just as they are about to debut their creation, one of them suffers a breakdown, putting the whole project—and future of time travel—in jeopardy. To protect their invention, one member is exiled from the team—erasing her contributions from history. Fifty years later, time travel is a big business. Twenty-something Ruby Rebello knows her beloved grandmother, Granny Bee, was one of the pioneers, though no one will tell her more. But when Bee receives a mysterious newspaper clipping from the future reporting the murder of an unidentified woman, Ruby becomes obsessed: could it be Bee? And most importantly of all: can her murder be stopped?" Refinery29 says: "This genre-bending, time-bending debut will appeal to fans of dystopian fiction, and life's great joy: friend groups."