"Every Day is a Field Trip"

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreak out of sedentary routines and get back in touch with the restorative power of play and exploration! Jay Hummer, author of the new book Every Day is a Field Trip, join us to share why he believes in getting the most out of every 24hours, reminding us we don’t have to wait for a vacation to experience new wonders. Jay says every location you visit has something to offer the serious fun-seeker, you just need to know how to carve your own field trip out of the monotony of day-to-day life.

katu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Trip
