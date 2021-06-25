"Every Day is a Field Trip"
Break out of sedentary routines and get back in touch with the restorative power of play and exploration! Jay Hummer, author of the new book Every Day is a Field Trip, join us to share why he believes in getting the most out of every 24hours, reminding us we don’t have to wait for a vacation to experience new wonders. Jay says every location you visit has something to offer the serious fun-seeker, you just need to know how to carve your own field trip out of the monotony of day-to-day life.katu.com