Becoming a Parent After the Pandemic
A lot of things have changed since the pandemic and that also includes what you need to know before and during pregnancy. Kecia Gaither, MD, a double board-certified physician in OB-GYN and Maternal Fetal Medicine and Director of Perinatal Services at NYC Health + Hospitals, joined us to address new health challenges and nutritional needs of pregnant women in 2021, as well as mental support needed for positive pregnancy outcomes during these new and interesting times of becoming a parent.katu.com