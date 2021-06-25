Becoming a Parent After the Pandemic

As a mother of young children, when I would mention to my mother or mother-in-law an issue I was having with one of my children, they often quoted the expression, “little children, little problems, big children, big problems.” This was often followed by a mention of the latest difficulties they were having with one of their children who was a member of my generation–they were not moving in a timely manner towards a lucrative career, they were divorcing, and “there’d never been a divorce in our family,” or they are considering marrying the absolute wrong person or moving away across the entire continent.