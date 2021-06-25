Cancel
Women's Health

Becoming a Parent After the Pandemic

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of things have changed since the pandemic and that also includes what you need to know before and during pregnancy. Kecia Gaither, MD, a double board-certified physician in OB-GYN and Maternal Fetal Medicine and Director of Perinatal Services at NYC Health + Hospitals, joined us to address new health challenges and nutritional needs of pregnant women in 2021, as well as mental support needed for positive pregnancy outcomes during these new and interesting times of becoming a parent.

Related
Homelessromper.com

Nearly 40% Of Parents Say They’ve Become More Politically Active Since 2020

Between trying to keep a job while navigating the hellscape of remote learning and keeping their families safe from a deadly virus, you’d think moms would be the last people to have the time (or emotional wherewithal) to take up a cause during the pandemic. But according to a recent survey of more than 1,000 caregivers, conducted in partnership with Berlin Cameron, Romper, The Female Quotient, and Kantar, not only did parents stay involved in social, civic, and political issues, but nearly 40% of them say they’ve become more engaged and active since 2020. And, they say, it’s because of their kids.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Parent and Parenting

As a mother of young children, when I would mention to my mother or mother-in-law an issue I was having with one of my children, they often quoted the expression, “little children, little problems, big children, big problems.” This was often followed by a mention of the latest difficulties they were having with one of their children who was a member of my generation–they were not moving in a timely manner towards a lucrative career, they were divorcing, and “there’d never been a divorce in our family,” or they are considering marrying the absolute wrong person or moving away across the entire continent.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Worries, Attitudes, and Mental Health of Older Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Christina Reppas-Rindlisbacher MD; Jessica M. Finlay PhD; Alyson L. Mahar PhD; Shailee Siddhpuria BSc; Julie Hallet MD MSc; Paula A. Rochon MD MPH; Lindsay C. Kobayashi PhD. Background/Objectives: Differences in older adults' worry, attitudes, and mental health between high-income countries with diverging pandemic responses are largely unknown. We compared COVID-19 worry, attitudes towards governmental responses, and self-reported mental health symptoms among adults aged ≥55 in the United States and Canada early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Mental Health Woes Prevalent in Women With Urinary Incontinence

Women with urinary incontinence are significantly more likely to have mental health problems than women without incontinence, results of a large survey suggest. In a nationwide survey in Portugal that included 10,038 women, among participants who reported having urinary incontinence, there was a significantly higher number of cases of depression, as well as more mental health consultations, problems concentrating, and feelings of guilt or worthlessness than among women without incontinence, reported Pedro Ramos, MD, from Centro Hospitalar Universitário São João, in Porto, Portugal.
DrinksHealthline

Signs Your Alcohol Use During the Pandemic May Have Become Unhealthy

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a source of stress and anxiety for many people in the United States, especially women. Studies indicate that women were more likely than men to report stress-related increases in alcohol use during the pandemic. Heavy alcohol use could lead to severe health consequences for women.
Public HealthNature.com

CRISPR-therapy promise, malaria vaccine and pandemic parenting

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Preliminary results from a landmark clinical trial suggest that CRISPR–Cas9 gene editing can be deployed directly into the body to treat disease. The study is the first to show that the technique can be...
HealthPosted by
Fortune

The pandemic boosted telehealth—but the future of health care is still in-person

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Last spring, as the pandemic kept many Americans at home, the use of telemedicine began to spike dramatically. Doctors quickly pivoted to video calls and virtual diagnoses, while journalists tracked the surge and observed that telemedicine “promises to be transformative.” Some estimated that in the future, up to one-quarter of all health care services could be provided remotely.
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that he agrees with new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which recommends a return to in-person school for children this fall. “I think that the message from the CDC is clear and I totally agree with them,” Fauci told CNN....
Frederick County, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick County mental health workers reflect on pandemic suffering

Sometime last year — Lisa Hughes doesn’t remember exactly when — she sat on the landing of her stairs. Then, she laid down. That day, she had spent hours in back-to-back therapy sessions and rushed to the hospital after one of her clients attempted suicide. As she rested on the floor, her phone blowing up with messages from even more people who needed her help, she wondered for one of the few times in her career whether she should quit.
Diseases & Treatmentssduptownnews.com

Having A Child With Autism: Most Common Struggles Parents Are Facing Today

For every 54 children in the United States, one child suffers from autism. Having a child with autism can seem daunting, scary, and full of worry. There’s no doubt that you love your child unconditionally, but the worries of making sure they are looked after properly and understood through their condition can feel like a struggle. While there is help available, sometimes it can be costly or hard to access.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
KidsTelegraph

How the pandemic has spawned a new breed of Tiger Parent

With GSCE and A-level results day looming into view, I recently had a rare opportunity to observe a tiger mother in full flow. Within ten minutes of being introduced at a friend’s barbecue, she proudly outlined the military campaign she was just waging to make sure teachers at her 16-year-old son's school gave him the GSCE grades she felt he 'deserved'.
CancerClickOnDetroit.com

Study looks at how cancer patients respond to the COVID vaccine

Studies that looked at the efficacy of the COVID vaccines included tens of thousands of people each. Those studies didn’t look into how well people with certain medical conditions might respond compared to the general population. A paper, published in Jama Oncology, looked at both the efficacy and safety of...
KidsTimes Union

Improving Diagnosis of Some of the Most Common Genetic Disorders in Children by FDNA Telehealth

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. *by awareness, prevalence and diagnosis rate. There are currently around 7,000 identified genetic disorders or rare diseases. Some of these affect only a handful of individuals globally, others can affect thousands. Genetic disorders present with a variety of characteristic facial features, and symptoms, and can be caused by a genetic mutation or chromosomal anomaly.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...

