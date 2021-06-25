Cancel
Military

Top US general fires back at critics of critical race theory, calls out ‘white rage’

By Biba Adams
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 16 days ago
The highest-ranking uniformed officer in America’s military defended the idea of open-mindedness among the ranks against Republican members of Congress who have insinuated that the U.S. Army is “too woke.”. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, in testimony at a hearing Wednesday on the Defense Department...

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push

WASHINGTON (AP) — “A disservice to the country.” “Inaccurate disinformation.” “Literally killing people.”. For months, the Biden White House refrained from criticizing Republican officials who played down the importance of coronavirus vaccinations or sought to make political hay of the federal government’s all-out effort to drive shots into arms. Not any longer.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

There Is No Debate Over Critical Race Theory

The United States is not in the midst of a “culture war” over race and racism. The animating force of our current conflict is not our differing values, beliefs, moral codes, or practices. The American people aren’t divided. The American people are being divided. Republican operatives have buried the actual...
POTUSNew York Post

US Air Force Academy professor defends teaching critical race theory

A professor at the US Air Force Academy is calling critical race theory “vital” to her students as “our nation’s future military leaders” in a new op-ed. Lynne Chandler García, an associate political science professor at the US Air Force Academy, began her Washington Post op-ed, published Tuesday afternoon, by referencing the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, who defended teaching “critical race theory” to West Point cadets at a contentious House hearing last month.
SocietyKilleen Daily Herald

Heights reader calls attention to dangers of Critical Race Theory

There is a virus festering in our society and it has been working under cover for several years clandestinely. It has only recently reared its ugly head during the current pandemic. It has surged into our American society, infecting our culture, government, schools/colleges, and churches. This virus has wrought division,...
SocietyOroville Mercury-Register

Letter to the Editor: Throwing out critical race theory

A seemingly harmless and misleadingly named racist ideology has recently been introduced into the United States educational system. This ideology is termed Critical Race Theory and has been introduced into grade levels kindergarten through 12 levels and at the college level. Critical Race Theory is also known by it acronym CRT.
Congress & CourtsPine And Lakes News

US Rep. Pete Stauber tweets out against critical race theory

DULUTH — Eighth Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber came out firmly against critical race theory in a tweet Tuesday, June 29, referencing it in terms that don't align with the state education department. "Make no mistake, Critical Race Theory has no place in our education system," Stauber, R-Hermantown, posted. "We...
Aerospace & Defensekwos.com

Should US military study ‘critical race theory’?

Maybe the US military should spend less time on teaching troops about critical race theory and more time on actual war-fighting. Even West Pointers are studying the controversial issue. Retired Air Force Colonel Rik Combs doesn’t think our potential adversaries are worried about it …. The chairman of the joint...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

ANALYSIS: Veterans, politicians 'freak out' about military and Critical Race Theory

Last week, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley had a testy exchange with Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) over the issue of Critical Race Theory. Gen. Milley took offense to the military being described as "woke" and said soldiers will study any ideology, including Marxism, not because they are communist sympathizers infiltrating the military's ranks who are up to no good but to gain a better understanding of the world.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Upworthy

Top general debunks GOP's hysteria over 'Critical Race Theory' in room full of Republicans

Critical race theory has become a hot topic of discussion across America with conservatives and Republicans arguing that it is divisive. The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley calmly defended the study of the critical race theory in the military and told Republicans, “I want to understand White rage – and I’m White.” The critical race theory is the study of America's history through the lens of racism. The late Harvard professor Derrick Bell is credited with establishing critical race theory. It states that American institutions inherently create economic, political, and social inequities between White people and people of color. Critical race theory emerged in law schools in the 1970s and ’80s as a response to mainstream classes on civil rights law, which claimed that racial discrimination could be negated by enacting legal reforms.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Traitors': Rep. Moulton Calls for Greene, Gaetz and Gosar to Be Ousted Over FBI-Riot Theory

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts on Sunday called for Republicans who pushed the false flag FBI-Capitol riot conspiracy theory to be ousted from office. On Monday, right-wing website Revolver News published a new conspiracy theory that the FBI organized the deadly Capitol riot on January 6. Tucker Carlson picked up the theory on Fox News one day later, prompting some GOP lawmakers—including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona—to promote the theory throughout the week.
EducationWashington Times

Parents groups opposed to critical race theory vow not to back down

Parents groups formed to combat critical race theory in K-12 schools vowed not to back down after teachers’ unions said this week that they would go to court to allow the concept to be taught in the nation’s classrooms. The leaders of the American Federation of Teachers and the National...
POTUSWashington Post

The enduring damage of Mr. Trump’s ‘big lie’

I read with interest the July 7 editorial regarding the pernicious effects of the many Republicans who are cynically endorsing Donald Trump’s “big lie” [“Rebuke the ‘big lie’ supporters”]. Many articles and discussions have addressed the danger to democracy of the “big lie”; however, there has been little discussion of the form that this danger will take. Disbelief in election resultsis contagious. There is no reason to believe that acceptance of the “big lie” and rejection of the results of U.S. elections will be confined to voters on the far right. Delegitimizing fair elections and suppressing voter turnout will inevitably lead to an equivalent cynicism in voters on the left.

