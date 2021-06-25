Escape to the Easiest Vacation Ever

With everyone ready for a vacation right now, traveling this summer could be a bit of a challenge. After such a stressful year and a half, why not make life easy for yourself? Skip all the hassles of traffic jams, long lines and sold-out reservations and escape to a world-class destination in your own backyard.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico County is consistently recognized as one of the top botanical gardens in the country. Located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue, the 50 acres of lush gardens includes colorful blooms, woodland paths and open spaces. There’s also a Children’s Garden and a Conservatory with tropical plants from around the world. Food is available for purchase and there’s a great Garden Shop, too!

The Garden is open daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays this summer.

Wednesdays’ Alfresco evenings are perfect for a date night or time with friends. Food is available for purchase and the full Garden is yours to explore, or you could simply find a perfect spot to watch the sun set.

Thursdays kick it up a notch with Flowers After 5, when live music is added to the mix. Blues, jazz, rock, R&B, Americana—there’s a little something for everyone. On the second and fourth Thursday evenings, leashed dogs are allowed for Fidos After 5.

Art, poetry, music and more are all part of the everyday experience at the Garden this summer, with events and activities all tying together into an overall theme—“RESTORE: The Healing Power of Nature,” presented by M&T Bank.

“Refresh” and “Flock” are two recent installations by visual artist Cristina Taphouse on display at the Garden. These colorful works prompt reflection on the past year and a half, highlighting nature’s role in healing.

The words of poetry will also soothe when River City Poets hosts readings to celebrate nature on select Sundays (June 27, July 25, Aug. 22 and Sept 26).

For those who like to create with their hands, artist-in-residence Alfonso Pérez Acosta leads rock painting in the Children’s Garden on select Saturdays (June 26, July 3 and July 10). These special rocks will become part of a participatory public art installation at the Garden.

Finally, The Secret Life of Bugs offers an escape into the weird and wonderful world of our native bugs and other invertebrates. This live display runs

Saturday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October and highlights the fascinating details of critters found in our yards, while showing how we are all part of the web of life.

Make it easy on yourself. Take a vacation that leaves you relaxed, refreshed and restored. Visit lewisginter.org to plan your escape today.

Garden admission is $14 adults; $11 seniors (age 65+); $8 children age 3-12; free for children under age 3 and free for members. Membership includes a year of unlimited visits for non-ticketed events. The Garden is a partner with Museums for All, which offers reduced admission for SNAP/EBT participants.

Guests who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask indoors and outdoors when 6-foot social distancing is not possible.