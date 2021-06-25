Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Escape to the Easiest Vacation Ever

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 15 days ago
With everyone ready for a vacation right now, traveling this summer could be a bit of a challenge. After such a stressful year and a half, why not make life easy for yourself? Skip all the hassles of traffic jams, long lines and sold-out reservations and escape to a world-class destination in your own backyard.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico County is consistently recognized as one of the top botanical gardens in the country. Located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue, the 50 acres of lush gardens includes colorful blooms, woodland paths and open spaces. There’s also a Children’s Garden and a Conservatory with tropical plants from around the world. Food is available for purchase and there’s a great Garden Shop, too!

The Garden is open daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays this summer.

Wednesdays’ Alfresco evenings are perfect for a date night or time with friends. Food is available for purchase and the full Garden is yours to explore, or you could simply find a perfect spot to watch the sun set.

Thursdays kick it up a notch with Flowers After 5, when live music is added to the mix. Blues, jazz, rock, R&B, Americana—there’s a little something for everyone. On the second and fourth Thursday evenings, leashed dogs are allowed for Fidos After 5.

Art, poetry, music and more are all part of the everyday experience at the Garden this summer, with events and activities all tying together into an overall theme—“RESTORE: The Healing Power of Nature,” presented by M&T Bank.

“Refresh” and “Flock” are two recent installations by visual artist Cristina Taphouse on display at the Garden. These colorful works prompt reflection on the past year and a half, highlighting nature’s role in healing.

The words of poetry will also soothe when River City Poets hosts readings to celebrate nature on select Sundays (June 27, July 25, Aug. 22 and Sept 26).

For those who like to create with their hands, artist-in-residence Alfonso Pérez Acosta leads rock painting in the Children’s Garden on select Saturdays (June 26, July 3 and July 10). These special rocks will become part of a participatory public art installation at the Garden.

Finally, The Secret Life of Bugs offers an escape into the weird and wonderful world of our native bugs and other invertebrates. This live display runs

Saturday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October and highlights the fascinating details of critters found in our yards, while showing how we are all part of the web of life.

Make it easy on yourself. Take a vacation that leaves you relaxed, refreshed and restored. Visit lewisginter.org to plan your escape today.

Garden admission is $14 adults; $11 seniors (age 65+); $8 children age 3-12; free for children under age 3 and free for members. Membership includes a year of unlimited visits for non-ticketed events. The Garden is a partner with Museums for All, which offers reduced admission for SNAP/EBT participants.

Guests who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask indoors and outdoors when 6-foot social distancing is not possible.

River Mill by HHHunt Named Community of the Year by HBAV

River Mill, a master planned new home community in Glen Allen being built by HHHunt, recently was named Community of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Virginia. The award was presented at HBAV’s 2021 Annual Conference June 26. The award recognizes a community’s overall neighborhood design, unique design...
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Peking Restaurant, 8904-F W. Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed employee wash hands in prep sink (wash hands only in hand sink); observed two employees washing gloves at hand sink and not discarding them; three cans on rack were dented at the seam; slicer found dirty with food debris greater than one day old; observed dirt build-up on ice machine; temperatures of cabbage and chicken are elevated; time control policy not used with General Tso’s chicken; observed dumplings incorrectly cooling at room temperature; white powders on the cookline are unlabeled; several food containers incorrectly stored on floor of walk-in cooler; cabbage and oil incorrectly stored on ground on cookline; racks near dish area are heavily rusted; gasket in back walk-in freezer is in disrepair; observed unsealed wood behind three-compartment sink; racks in both walk-in coolers are dusty and have food debris; dry storage racks are dirty; observed heavy grease build-up on mixer; observed a leak under sink near the dish machine; ceiling is charred and stained, especially in back of kitchen; light switches in the back, walls and floors of walk-in coolers are dirty; two lights are out in the kitchen; coving in back of kitchen and wall in the back are in disrepair; hood filters and pipes on hood system have heavy build-up of grease.
Henrico Citizen

Churches find blessings in familiar and unfamiliar settings

(Sponsored content) – “The building was closed but the church was open,” Second Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Ralph Hodge said of serving his members in the midst of the pandemic, during a recent Henrico Ministers’ Conference meeting. On June 22, five pastors from Henrico gathered virtually for a panel...

