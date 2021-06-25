Trademark lawsuit reveals financial details about satellite startup Theia Group

June 29, 2021 - Tampa Bay area startups will pitch their product in an online "Shark Tank"-style event on Wednesday. Upsurge is hosting the event dubbed, "Inside the Investor's Mind," which will stream live pitches from startups to Florida's top angel investment groups. The investors will ask questions and discuss and evaluate deals. The companies participating include Tampa-based Wedzee, which is an online shopping platform specializing in new and used products for weddings; Orlando-based Home Lending Pal, an AI-powered marketplace that compares mortgages; and Orlando-based Baracari, an online marketplace for travel management. The event will run from 12 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. Those interested can register here.