Spokane, WA

City Council Members Elected To Association of Washington Cities Board

Posted by 
Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 16 days ago
Spokane City Council Members Elected To Association of Washington Cities Board

Lisa Gardner, City Council Communications Director, 509.625.6226

The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) recently elected new officers to the AWC Board of Directors selecting Spokane City Councilmember Candace Mumm as its newest Vice President for 2021-2022.

“Continuing the work of AWC as Vice President is an honor and responsibility as our cities safely and economically emerge from the Covid pandemic,” says Councilwoman Candace Mumm. “AWC has been an important catalyst bringing our 281 cities’ issues to the forefront with the Governor, our Legislature, and our Federal Partners. As the second-largest city in the state, Spokane can collaborate with other jurisdictions across Washington, share ideas, advocate, and work together to become healthier, safer, and more inclusive cities.”

Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson was elected unanimously by the Spokane City Council to fill the Spokane District 9 AWC representative seat, vacated by Councilmember Mumm. Councilmember Wilkerson recently received her Certificate of Municipal Leadership from AWC and has served as an advisor on important policy issues.

Council President Breean Beggs was recently awarded an AWC Advocacy Award that recognizes and celebrates city officials who have displayed advocacy efforts in the community. As one of nine individuals who received the award state-wide, Council President worked with AWC staff on amendment language and testified on every bill for the success of the AWC police reform legislative policies.

AWC serves its members through advocacy, education, and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation representing Washington's cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and regulatory agencies. Membership is voluntary. However, AWC consistently maintains 100 percent participation from Washington’s 281 cities and towns.

Community Policy
Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

