The general consensus is that Cade Cunningham will end up with the Detroit Pistons via the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and for good reason. He is the frontrunner in a very top-heavy draft class that has many NBA-ready potential stars. But, maybe, fans should take a step back. Yes, we’re all excited for the future of the franchise, but the “Just take Cade” rhetoric needs to stop. It just says that you have no faith in Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver and the front office.